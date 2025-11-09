Much-loved Italian restaurant has been feeding Brussels for 25 years

Credit: Ricotta & Parmesan/Instagram

In the historic heart of the capital, one of Brussels’ best-loved Italian restaurants is marking a milestone.

Ricotta & Parmesan, a familiar name to pasta lovers and theatre-goers winding through Rue de l’Écuyer, is celebrating 25 years of simmering sauces, generous plates, and heartfelt hospitality.

For founder Renaud Waeterloos, the anniversary is more than a number - it marks a return to the roots of his craft. Trained as a sommelier and a restaurateur for over four decades, he is stepping back into the kitchen.

Tradizione & Famiglia

Unlike the franchised chains that dominate city centres, Ricotta & Parmesan has kept its family DNA front and centre. Two of Waeterloos’ sons now help run the vibrant trattoria, ensuring continuity while adding fresh energy to the story.

They are joined by two pillars of the house: Filippo, a warm-spirited Sicilian, and Martina, an elegant host from Piedmont. Together, they embody the restaurant’s golden rule: every guest should feel like they’ve been invited home.

A menu honouring the icons

To mark the anniversary, a new celebratory menu has been invented with the two ingredients that give the restaurant its name. Creamy ricotta and aged parmesan elevate a series of homemade dishes crafted by the founder himself.

From antipasti to dolci, everything is prepared in-house, staying loyal to the restaurant’s philosophy since day one. “This 25th anniversary is an opportunity to reaffirm our core values and the fact that our commitment has never wavered.”

With its country-style tiles, lively tables dressed in checkered cloth, and the natural background music of animated conversation, Ricotta & Parmesan remains a bustling address. Locals affectionately call it “the house of the heart” - a place crossed by tourists but owned by regulars.

