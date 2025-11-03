Karen Torosyan of Bozar named Gault&Millau's Chef of the Year 2026

Chef of restaurant 'Bozar' in Brussels, Karen Torosyan, pictured during the presentation of the 2025 edition of the Gault&Millau restaurant and hotel guide for the Benelux region, Monday 04 November 2024 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Gault&Millau has named Karen Torosyan of Bozar Restaurant in Brussels as the 2026 Chef of the Year. On Monday, Torosyan described the accolade as "a dream come true."

Bozar received a score of 17.5 out of 20 in the new guide. Torosyan, who already holds two Michelin stars, can now add the title of Chef of the Year to his list of achievements.

At the award ceremony held at Brussels Expo on Monday, he cited several chefs present in the room as sources of inspiration. During the event, he also invited his wife, daughter and entire team on stage, emphasising that the award belonged to all of them.

"This chef of Armenian descent, who fell in love with Belgium, commands respect," said Gault&Millau. "From dishwasher to top chef, every step in his career testifies to his enormous determination."

"The evolution of his scores and awards in this guide speaks for itself," the organisation added. "At Bozar, which is gradually achieving cult status, he elevates classics with precision, demonstrating his technical expertise. His cuisine speaks of hard work, passion, and love for the product."

