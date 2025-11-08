Unemployment rises in Brussels - and highly educated are worst hit

In October 2025, more people joined the ranks of those looking for work in Brussels. A total of 11,546 people registered with Actiris, while 10,078 people found work or deregistered.

As a result, the number of jobseekers rose by almost 1,500 in one month. Compared to the same period last year, this represents an increase of more than 4 per cent on an annual basis.

It is striking that more highly educated people are looking for work: their number rose by more than 10 per cent compared to last year. One-fifth of the total number of jobseekers in Brussels currently hold a higher education diploma, and another one-fifth hold a secondary education diploma.

Low-skilled persons make up the bulk of this group, accounting for more than 59.3 per cent of the total number of Brussels residents looking for a job.

There has also been a sharp increase, of more than 15 per cent, in jobseekers registered with the public centre for social welfare (OCMW/CPAS). This is the case for almost a fifth of the total number, or 19,037 people. In addition, the number of people who have been out of work for more than two years continues to rise, with the figure 5.7 per cent higher than in October 2024.

The increase is visible in almost all age groups. There is also little difference between men and women: almost half of jobseekers are women (48 per cent) and just over half are men (52 per cent).