Guide published online for people set to lose unemployment benefits

Illustrative image of person outside a CPAS building. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

The Federation of Walloon Public Social Welfare Centres (CPAS) released a guide to assist thousands of people who will lose their unemployment benefits due to federal reforms.

The document is titled "End of Unemployment Benefits – What Do I Need to Do?" and features 25 questions and answers designed to help those affected understand their rights and the necessary steps before and after their benefits cease.

Key instructions include actions to take upon receiving a letter from the National Employment Office (Onem), the timing and location of contacting a CPAS, and the conditions for receiving integration income.

The guide also outlines the amount of help available based on family situation and employment reintegration measures under articles 60 and 61.

The document emphasises that CPAS' involvement begins only after unemployment benefits officially end, and it is crucial to schedule an appointment at the start of the following month.

The guide is available free of charge online through the Federation’s website.

