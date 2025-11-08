Limburg train traffic severely disrupted from mid-November

Sign for the Limburg province in Belgium. Credit: Belga / Jorick Jansens

Railway works in Limburg from 8 to 16 November will disrupt train services across several routes, affecting travel in the region.

During this period, no trains will operate in both directions between Hasselt, Tongeren and Liège, and between Hasselt and Sint-Truiden. On the weekend of 15 and 16 November, train services will also be interrupted between Hasselt, Sint-Truiden and Landen.

The works involve extensive upgrades to railway infrastructure in Bilzen-Hoeselt. Seven level crossings are being replaced, with two new tunnels for pedestrians and cyclists installed under the tracks at Laarstraat and Laakstraat. Foundation work for a new road tunnel is taking place at Sint-Lambertuslaan, alongside additional works in nearby locations.

Simultaneously, Infrabel is conducting upgrades on the Hasselt-Tongeren line. Bridge decks over Hasselt’s ring road and Diepenbekerweg are being fitted with new cross ties. In Hoeselt, the level crossing at Onze-Lieve-Vrouwstraat is being renovated, replacing rubber mats with durable concrete elements. Near Tongeren, a new road tunnel is being installed under the tracks by the Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency, along with railway and overhead line repairs. Additional maintenance works are also ongoing along the entire route.

Major renovations are being carried out at the exit of Hasselt station near Alken as part of the Hasselt Masterplan. These include upgrades to tracks, switches, overhead lines and signals, aimed at improving traffic flow to and from this strategic railway hub.

To minimise disruption, the SNCB is providing replacement bus services during the works. Between Hasselt and Liège, buses will stop at stations in Hasselt, Diepenbeek, Bilzen, Tongeren, Glaaien and Liège. On the Hasselt-Sint-Truiden route, buses will stop at stations in Hasselt, Alken and Sint-Truiden, with additional stops at Landen during the weekend closure.

Train timetables are also being adapted. On weekdays, InterCity (IC) trains between Blankenberge, Brussels and Genk, and between Gent-Sint-Pieters and Genk will not operate between Sint-Truiden, Hasselt and Genk. On weekends, IC trains between Blankenberge, Brussels and Genk will be rerouted, skipping stations in Tienen, Landen, Sint-Truiden and Alken.

Travellers are advised to plan their journeys in advance using the SNCB app.

