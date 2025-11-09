Self-employed union calls for urgent action on shoplifting

Christine Mattheeuws, voorzitter NSZ. — Credit: BELGA

The Neutral Syndicate for the Self-Employed (NSZ) has raised the alarm over rising shoplifting incidents, calling for them to be treated as serious crimes with substantial financial and legal consequences.

Police recorded 19,000 shoplifting cases in 2021, rising to 23,337 in 2022 and peaking at 24,870 in 2023 – the highest number in a decade. In 2024, the number slightly decreased to 24,107.

According to NSZ, however, these figures represent just the tip of the iceberg, as less than 10% of shoplifting cases are officially reported to the police.

The organisation criticised the current system of immediate fine collection for failing to deter offenders. It advocated adopting the Dutch model, “Afrekenen met winkeldieven,” where an automatic damage fee is collected by a debt collection agency and partially reimbursed to affected shopkeepers. NSZ said this system has a high success rate, with offenders paying in 80% of cases and shoplifting rates dropping.

The NSZ also highlighted the need for better coordination between police and prosecutors to ensure prompt and effective follow-up of reported cases. Additionally, the group called for clearer guidelines for business owners using CCTV to avoid conflicts with GDPR regulations.

It urged the government to provide support and protective measures for shopkeepers attempting to introduce security precautions to safeguard employees and customers from rising aggression.

Finally, NSZ called on ministers to promptly consult with the retail sector and take decisive action to protect shopkeepers from the growing shoplifting epidemic.

