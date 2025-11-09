Drunk driver rams into dozen parked vehicles with rental car

Credit: Belga

A 33-year-old man crashed into at least 12 parked cars in Antwerp on Saturday night before abandoning his rental vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The cars were parked on Boudewijnstraat, where witnesses saw the incident and followed the man to Ballaarstraat. They managed to detain him until police arrived around 2:00.

Although visibly under the influence of alcohol, the man denied being the driver of the rental car. Witnesses contradicted his claim.

The man failed a breath test, confirming he had consumed alcohol. Authorities uncovered that he was indeed driving the rental car, which was severely damaged and had to be towed away.

Police took him into custody after he became uncooperative. His driving licence was revoked for 15 days. Officers left notes on the damaged cars, asking the owners to come forward for assistance.

