Drunk driver injures six in alcohol checkpoint crash

Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

A drunk driver ploughed into a line of stationary vehicles during a police alcohol check in Borgloon, Belgium, injuring six people, including a police officer.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at around 1:45 on the Tongersesteenweg (N79), where local police from the Haspengouw zone were conducting inspections.

One of the struck vehicles was thrown into a ditch by the impact, while a 51-year-old chief inspector, who had been checking a passenger, was flung away. The police officer suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised with a fractured fibula.

The driver responsible for the crash, a 41-year-old man from Tongeren-Borgloon, was found to be intoxicated and was immediately arrested. His driving licence was suspended for 15 days following a positive breathalyser test.

He had two female passengers in his car at the time of the crash. The local police from the Limburg Regional Headquarters (LRH) are currently interrogating the driver.

The public prosecutor’s office will decide later on Sunday the steps to be taken against the intoxicated driver, said Pieter Strauven, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office in Limburg.

Related News