Youth groups oppose Belgium's voluntary military service letter for 17-year-olds

Credit: Belga

Several youth groups across the country joined forces to develop a platform to counter Belgium's decision to send 17-year-olds a voluntary military service letter.

The personalised letter details the benefits of participating in a 12-month voluntary military service, including a €2,000 net salary.

The youth organisations are particularly worried that "the promise of a high salary is likely to exploit the precarious situation of young people and make militaristic discourse socially acceptable to a generation in search of meaning and socio-economic stability."

In response to the recently sent letter, several youth associations and movements announced the creation of the 'Service for Peace' platform.

The platform aims to develop tools with young people to broaden opposition to this ‘voluntary military service’, by offering opportunities for discussion and debate with young people.

In addition, it serves to build ways to mobilise, communicate and raise awareness, to remind "people that human security is built first and foremost through social justice, education, cooperation and peace."

Members of the 'Service for Peace' platform include the youth wings of the CSC and FGTB trade unions, Comac (PTB), EcoloJ, Jong Groen, and the Scouts and Guides.

They aim to raise common concerns about the "gradual normalisation of the military reflex among young people and to denounce the exploitation of a generation already weakened by precariousness, inequality and the climate emergency."

