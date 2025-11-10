Slovakia rejects proposal to use frozen Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Credit: Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that Slovakia will not agree to use frozen Russian assets for a military loan to Ukraine.

In an interview with Slovak public broadcaster SRTV, Fico said Slovakia would not participate in legal or financial arrangements to seize frozen assets if they were directed towards military spending in Ukraine.

The European Commission has proposed repurposing frozen assets from the Russian Central Bank, held by Euroclear in Belgium, to provide short- and medium-term financial aid to Ukraine, amounting to €140 billion in reparations.

Belgium has shown reluctance, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressing concerns at last month’s summit with EU leaders. He stressed the need for a solid legal foundation and guarantees that all member states would share the financial risks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has also previously stated his opposition to taking on these financial risks.

