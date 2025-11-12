Brussels employment minister calls for unemployment reforms to be delayed

The Brussels employment office Actiris. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

Brussels Minister for Employment, Bernard Clerfayt (DéFI), has called for the postponement of unemployment benefit reforms amid concerns over a federal budget deadlock, citing risks to promised local support funds.

From next year, unemployment benefits will gradually be limited to a maximum duration of two years. After this period, those unable to find work will move onto welfare assistance.

The Belgian government has pledged financial compensation to local social welfare centres (CPAS/OCMW), which will face increased demands. This funding was estimated to total €300 million for 2024.

Clerfayt warned in an interview with radio station BX1 that the entire reform process could be jeopardised if the €300 million is not guaranteed. He also noted that €25 million promised for 2025 has still not been delivered.

DéFI party leader Sophie Rohonyi expressed similar concerns on Sunday, stating that unemployment reforms should be deferred unless compensation for social welfare centres is secured. Speaking on radio LN24 on Wednesday, she criticised the federal government’s handling of the issue as “amateurish.”

In response, a spokesperson for Minister for Social Integration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) assured Le Soir that financial support for social welfare centres is not under threat.

Over 115,000 people will lose their unemployment benefits between 1 January and 1 April 2026. A second wave, from July 2026, will see an additional 60,000 people losing their benefits - bringing the tally for next year to nearly 180,000 people losing benefits.

This reform is expected to put significant pressure on social welfare services, with around 13,000 to 14,000 job seekers expected to turn to them for financial assistance, amounting to an estimated €121 million in welfare payments.