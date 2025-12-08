Flanders tightens welfare rules for turkey farms

Most measures will come into force on 1 January 2027, and farms will have five years to adapt existing barns so they let in more natural light. Credit : Belga

Flanders is set to introduce tougher welfare standards for turkeys after its previous rules were struck down. Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts has now set limits on stocking density, lighting, ventilation and daily care, with the new requirements applying to every farm regardless of size.

Around 28 farms in Flanders raise about 1.2 million turkeys a year. The birds are kept in barns rather than cages, but leg injuries remain widespread, affecting 99% of hens and 90% of toms, often linked to overcrowding.

The government's 2023 rules were annulled by the Council of State because they applied only to farms with more than 200 birds. Weyts said he has now "repaired" the legislation and "found a new balance".

Under the new framework, all farms will face checks, backed by monitoring in slaughterhouses. If too many birds from the same farm arrive with leg injuries, authorities will step in. Inspectors will also track growth rates, which can harm welfare when birds gain weight too quickly.

The law sets maximum numbers of turkeys per square metre, with stricter limits for older and heavier birds. It also includes rules on lighting hours, ventilation, noise, drinking water, bedding and seating areas. Farmers must inspect their flocks at least twice a day and isolate any sick or injured birds.

Most measures will come into force on 1 January 2027, and farms will have five years to adapt existing barns so they let in more natural light.

Producers say the sector is under pressure. With only around 20 turkey farms left, mostly in West Flanders, suppliers are reluctant to invest in new technology for such a small market. Farmers argue that Flemish environmental and welfare rules are already tougher than those in neighbouring countries and warn about the impact on competitiveness.

Related News