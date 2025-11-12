Belgium will be held accountable if Russian frozen assets are seized, says Russia

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga

Belgium will be held accountable if Russian assets are seized, according to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), as reported by the Russian state news agency Tass.

The SVR stated that EU countries are "grappling with a socio-economic crisis and depleted coffers". It said EU countries cannot pay for grain from Ukraine with "stolen Russian assets".

It added: "Belgium, which is responsible for managing most of those assets, fears responsibility for confiscation. The train of thought is correct - they will definitely attract problems, and for sure they will be accountable and the consequences will not be small".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is preparing a new proposal to use frozen Russian central bank assets to provide financial support to Ukraine over the next two years. The plan involves a €140 billion recovery loan funded by Russian assets held by the Brussels-based brokerage firm Euroclear.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has voiced concerns about the potential legal and financial implications and has called for greater clarity regarding the legal basis for using the assets.

