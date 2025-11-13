Belgium issues historic Yazidi genocide conviction

A Brussels court on Thursday found Belgian jihadi Sammy Djedou guilty of genocide against the Yazidi minority in Iraq and Syria. Djedou, a former ISIS fighter, was reported by the Pentagon to have been killed in Syria. However, Belgian authorities never received formal confirmation of his death, so he was prosecuted in absentia, in the country's first trial related to mass crimes against the Yazidis.

Djedou was found guilty of genocide for his role from 2014 onwards in an IS campaign to exterminate the Yazidis. He was also found guilty of crimes against humanity for the rape and sexual enslavement of Yazidi women.

His conviction makes Belgium the fourth country in the world to convict someone of genocide against the Yazidi community.

Previous convictions took place in Germany in November 2021, the Netherlands in December 2024, and Sweden in February 2025. France is expected to hold a similar trial in 2027.

During the hearings, the federal prosecutor and lawyers representing two Yazidi survivors repeatedly underscored the historic significance of the verdict. The trial was filmed for archival purposes.

This case became possible following a resolution passed in the Belgian Parliament on 15 July 2021. The resolution called for the recognition and prosecution of genocidal crimes committed against the Yazidis by ISIS.

Lawmakers urged the government to “encourage and support the Belgian judicial system” in identifying Belgian perpetrators of crimes against the Yazidi community.

Belgium’s Assize Court has handled similar cases under international humanitarian law since 2001, but these solely concerned crimes by Belgian citizens linked to the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994.