Belgian who won over €21 million with EuroMillions has not yet come forward

“Sometimes it takes until the last moment before someone shows up,” she said. “If someone does not come forward, we also start looking for them ourselves through a call on social media, for example.”
In the past, it has happened several times that the winner of a large sum did not come to collect it: in 2008, someone won €1 million but did not come to collect the winnings, and in 2016, a sum of more than €6 million was never collected.
“The money from uncollected win amounts goes into a pot for special draws, and thus flows back to the players,” Vermoere said. “All the small amounts that are not collected also go into that. We use that for special draws, such as on a Friday the 13th.”
Since EuroMillions started in 2004, 35 Belgians have already won the jackpot.