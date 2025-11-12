Northern Lights might be visible tonight in some parts of in Belgium

Northern Lights above Limburg (Belgium) in May last year. Credit: Twitter

If you look up to the sky tonight, you could be in for a treat: in some parts of Belgium, the Northern Lights are expected to be visible.

Photos shared on social media yesterday showed the extraordinary spectacle lighting up the night skies over the Netherlands. Yesterday's lights were a pinkish hue.

According to VRT, the Flemish weather spotter Bart Medaer was also able to photograph the Northern Lights in Belgium, in the north of Antwerp Province.

There is a chance that the lights might appear over Belgium again tonight - with some experts expecting an even more impressive display.

Christine Verbeke of Leuven University (KU Leuven) told VRT News: “A new, even faster solar storm is approaching Earth. What's more, the Earth's magnetic field is still recovering from the previous storm. This means that the impact is likely to be even greater. I am hopeful that the Northern Lights will be more intense than last night, but of course this remains a prediction, just like the weather forecast.”

The Northern Lights are best seen in darkness, away from light pollution. Verbeke advised people to "look north" late tonight, focusing "low on the horizon".

The phenomenon occurs as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

