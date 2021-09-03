Belgium’s next Consultative Committee planned for 17 September...

Belgium’s authorities will meet on Friday 17 September for a new Consultative Committee about the country’s coronavirus measures, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed.

The discussions are expected to focus on the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), which makes it possible to prove that the holder has been fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or has a recovery certificate.

Currently, requiring the CST at an event allows it to be organised without face masks or social distancing measures.

Calls are rising to extend the CST’s use to other activities as well, as seen in France, Italy and Germany, where the Covid pass is used to allow people access to bars and restaurants or department stores.

At the previous Consultative Committee meeting on 20 August, the authorities decided to lift a number of measures aimed at slowing down the spread of Covid-19 from 1 September.

Since then, there have been no more rules for private gatherings, and most measures that were still in force in the hospitality sector have been lifted as well. Additionally, the recommendation to telework is no longer in force.

Nightclubs and dance halls, on the other hand, are still closed and should reopen on 1 October. The obligation to wear face masks on public transport, in shops and (crowded) public places also remains in force.

Regional governments or local authorities are still allowed to issue stricter measures on their own territory, as shown by the Brussels-Capital Region, which is sticking to the stricter rules for the hospitality sector for another month as well as continuing to strongly recommend teleworking.