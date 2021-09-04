   
N-VA lashes out at pension reform proposals
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 September, 2021
Latest News:
N-VA lashes out at pension reform proposals...
Roberto Martinez hopes spectators will inspire Red Devils...
Government to focus on post-Covid recovery reforms...
Paris attacks: Renewed focus on France’s most watched...
‘Soilmates movement’ second gastronomic event to take place...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 September 2021
    N-VA lashes out at pension reform proposals
    Roberto Martinez hopes spectators will inspire Red Devils in match against Czechs
    Government to focus on post-Covid recovery reforms
    Paris attacks: Renewed focus on France’s most watched prisoner
    ‘Soilmates movement’ second gastronomic event to take place on 12-13 September
    Belgium’s business community worried over nuclear energy uncertainty
    5 ways to naturally boost the immune health
    Over 2,000 coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    Four police officers injured during anti-vaccination demonstration in London
    Weather models predict up to 30 degrees in Belgium next week
    Consultation with the Taliban unavoidable, says Wilmès
    Belgium’s next Consultative Committee planned for 17 September
    Brussels Leopold II tunnel closed at night until spring 2022
    EU and AstraZeneca reach agreement on ending litigation
    Instagram reveals Old Ghent — in colour
    ‘Eat! Brussels, Drink! Bordeaux’ launches at Gare Maritime
    1.25 million codes for Belgium’s free PCR tests requested
    Belgium in Brief: What Does Returning To Red Mean?
    Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham
    Almost half of Belgian companies victims of cybercrime
    View more
    Share article:

    N-VA lashes out at pension reform proposals

    Saturday, 04 September 2021

    © Belga

    The opposition Nieuw Vlaams Alliantie (N-VA) has come out against pension reforms proposed by Minister Karine Lalieux which, it said, reflected a “total absence of a sense of responsibility.”

    “Once again, we want to spend money we do not have, without any valid adaptation to make the reform sustainable for future generations,” the Flemish nationalist party charged. “It’s ‘after us the deluge!’”

    Under the proposed reforms, a worker employed for at least 10 years would be eligible for a minimum pension, anyone with at least 42 years’ service would be entitled to retire from the age of 60, and an employee who chooses to work beyond their retirement date would receive a pension bonus.

    For the N-VA, the proposals give the impression that people can work less for a nicer pension, “but it’s our children and grandchildren who will foot the bill for the PS’ (Socialist Party’s) little party.”

    It added that the proposals made by the Minister Lalieux, whose portfolio includes Pensions, have gutted the reforms implemented by the first Henri Michel government to keep the pension system financially sustainable.

    It denounced, in particular, new conditions that would provide more people with access to a minimum pension. “Contrary to what is needed, real work is not being rewarded by better pensions,” the party added. “This is a slap in the face for those who have contributed for decades to our society.”

    The N-VA also stressed that, while the Government was banking on an 80% employment rate to keep the pension system sustainable, there was nothing in the plan to show how that rate would be achieved. It noted that it was already extremely hard to fill many vacancies, while the employment rate was now only 70%.

    The Brussels Times