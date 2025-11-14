Cloudy skies across Belgium with occasional spells of rain

Illustrative image of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit : Belga.

Cloudy skies are expected across the country today, with occasional drizzle in the west and north, while most other regions remain dry until late afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

By late afternoon, the likelihood of rainfall will increase, particularly in western areas and regions near the French border. Temperatures will range between 14 and 18°C, with moderate winds blowing from the south to south-east.

This evening, heavy cloud cover will bring showers moving across the country from the south-west to the north-east. Overnight, the rain will subside, with clear spells developing in western areas.

Low clouds may form locally, especially south of the Sambre and Meuse valley, and fog patches are expected in some places by morning. Night-time temperatures will drop to between 9 and 12°C, with winds becoming light and shifting to the south or south-south-west.

Saturday will see predominantly overcast skies, though occasional sunny spells are possible. Most areas will remain dry, with only isolated spots of drizzle. Some regions may experience morning fog. Temperatures will stay mild, peaking at 14–15°C, and winds will generally be light.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions will persist with some light rain in certain areas and maximum temperatures between 9 and 13°C. From Monday onwards, cooler weather will set in, bringing occasional showers and daytime temperatures ranging from just 5 to 11°C.

