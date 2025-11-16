A 'digital detox' apartment promises life without Wi-FI in Brussels

Illustration picture shows a smartphone Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A new housing project in Brussels is making waves for its unusual promise: apartments completely shielded from electromagnetic radiation, promising no Wi-Fi, no GSM, no Bluetooth - just wired connections.

The project, which is still under construction, aims to offer a “digital detox” lifestyle for residents who want to limit their exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

The initiative was revealed in a report by VRT NWS, which interviewed project founder Miguel Coma, a telecommunications engineer now working in IT. “It’s really a pilot project for Belgium,” Coma told VRT. He says the goal is to combine his interests in eco-design, digital well-being, and sustainable living.

Although he doesn’t describe himself as electro-sensitive, Coma claims to know several people who feel physically affected by EMFs. “Around ten people have already contacted me about it,” he said.

Shielded from the outside world

The building will be designed to block radiation through special materials in its walls, roof, and windows. According to Coma, a Belgian-made type of glass will be used to prevent radiation from entering - and to stop internal Wi-Fi signals from escaping.

“We’re working closely with an architect and a Swiss company that has experience with this kind of construction,” Coma explained to VRT.

Inside, residents will be asked to follow strict rules: no Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, no connected devices. Signs will remind them to keep phones in airplane mode, and wired internet will be available throughout. “It’s impossible to control everything,” Coma admitted, “but we’ll provide devices to measure radiation, so residents can check if rules are being followed.” He says the goal is to reduce exposure levels by 60 to 70 decibels.

“No scientific basis to fear Wi-Fi”

While the idea of an EMF-free apartment might sound appealing to some, telecommunications experts interviewed by VRT say there’s no scientific reason to avoid Wi-Fi or mobile networks.

“Radiation from phones, Wi-Fi, or microwaves is non-ionizing, it doesn’t have enough energy to damage DNA,” explained Professor Sofie Pollin, a telecommunications specialist at KU Leuven. “No scientific publication has ever demonstrated a causal link between low-frequency radiation and non-thermal harmful effects.”

Pollin added that only ionising radiation, such as X-rays, is known to be dangerous to humans. “There’s no reason to flee from your router or your mobile network,” she said.

Blocking waves

Wout Joseph, from the WAVES research group at Ghent University, told VRT that modern homes are already well insulated, which naturally limits signal penetration. “Sometimes that alone is enough to significantly reduce radiation from nearby antennas,” he said.

It’s also possible to use special coatings or window treatments to block signals - a technique that can sometimes make it hard to get mobile reception indoors.

Coma acknowledges the concern. “Some people imagine living in a cage,” he told VRT. “But the materials we use are designed to protect residents without making the home dark or oppressive.”

