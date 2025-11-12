A Belgian flag flying in Brussels' Grand Place. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

On Thursday, November 13, Brussels’ Grand-Place will trade its usual tourist bustle for the sounds of flutes, laughter and clinking goblets. Inside the historic brasserie Le Roy d’Espagne, one of the square’s best-known landmarks, a medieval-style dinner will bring the city’s past briefly back to life.

The event, now in its third edition, has become a small autumn ritual in the capital, part performance, part communal meal. What began as a nod to the city’s medieval heritage has grown into a full evening of costumed diners, traditional music, and hearty food served under candlelight.

Reviving the spirit, not just the setting

While the building itself dates back centuries, what makes the evening notable is less nostalgia, more atmosphere. “This dinner is not just a meal, it is an immersive journey into the heart of the Middle Ages, an evening full of legends, human warmth and living folklore.” according to Visit.brussels.

There are troubadours and jugglers, of course, but also an emphasis on participation, laughter, songs, and the collective spirit that used to define a banquet. Costumes are optional, but many come dressed for the occasion; those who do may even leave with a small “royal surprise.”

Food from another time

The kitchen will serve a menu loosely inspired by recipes of the Middle Ages; soups rich in herbs, slow-cooked meats, and beer flowing like water. It’s not historical re-enactment cuisine, but a modern interpretation of what people might once have eaten when feasts were social gatherings. It’s an experiment in conviviality as much as gastronomy.

Between folklore and identity

Candles replace electric lights, long tables replace private corners, and the excitement that this kind of event creates reflects a growing curiosity in Brussels for traditions that feel local and shared.

And though it’s lighthearted, the dinner also underlines how the Grand-Place itself, once a medieval market, remains a living space, not just a photo opportunity for visitors.

Seats are limited to keep the atmosphere intimate, but the invitation is open, and you can reserve a ticket here

Address: Grand-Place, 1, 1000 Brussels

Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025 at 7.30 p.m.

Price: €60 p/p

Related News