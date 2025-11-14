COP30: Belgium calls for greater commitment from major polluters

Picture taken during a march for climate organized by the Climate Coalition, in Brussels, on Sunday 05 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium will advocate for stronger global action on climate change at COP30 in Belém, focusing particularly on major polluting nations.

Federal Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke will lead Belgium’s delegation, joined by Walloon Air-Climate Plan Minister Cécile Neven, who will represent the country during EU coordination meetings.

Their joint statement calls for enhanced commitments from leading emitters and fossil fuel-producing countries, guided by global scientific data and the outcomes of the first worldwide climate stocktake.

China remains the largest greenhouse gas emitter globally, followed by the United States and India. While the European Union ranks fourth, it carries historic responsibility for climate change as the first region to industrialise.

At COP30, Belgium will also push for faster energy transitions, building on COP28’s goals to triple renewable energy production by 2030 and shift away from fossil fuels.

The nation supports expanded carbon pricing systems worldwide to ensure fair economic competition and prevent carbon leakage.

Regarding climate funding for developing nations, Belgium seeks to align financing with COP29’s collective target to raise $300 billion by 2035, helping vulnerable countries combat climate challenges.

Belgium advocates for more streamlined and focused climate summits, prioritising coherent decisions aligned with climate objectives. However, Belgium negotiates within the European Union’s unified stance at these conferences.

