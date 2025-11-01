UN-organized climate summit for world leaders sees sharp drop in 2025

COP30 logotype, at the Belem's airport in Para state, Brazil on October 25, 2025. Credit: AFP

Fewer than sixty heads of state and government leaders have confirmed their attendance at the Leaders Summit during the UN climate conference COP30 in Belém, Brazil, according to the host country.

This marks a significant drop compared to previous years. Among those attending are French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Liberian President Joseph Boakai will also be present.

European representatives include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. China will send its Vice Premier, Din Xuexiang. However, the United States will not send a delegation, continuing its climate disengagement since President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement during his second term.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will also be absent, making it the first time since 2018 that Belgium does not have a prime minister attending the summit.

The number of confirmed leaders is notably lower than last year, when 75 heads of state attended. Participation was already declining compared to the previous year’s summit in Dubai.

In total, representatives from 143 countries will attend the summit, which traditionally launches the climate negotiations.

This year, the Leaders Summit has been scheduled separately from the main conference to ease logistical pressure on Belém. It will take place on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 November, followed by COP30 from 10 to 21 November.

