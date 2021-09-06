   
‘Sloppy work’: Jambon warned Verlinden about unclear coronavirus rules
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 September, 2021
Latest News:
Water levels in Belgian aquifers rising...
Brussels’ entire STIB network will run for free...
Belgium in Brief: Sloppy Work?...
‘Sloppy work’: Jambon warned Verlinden about unclear coronavirus...
Higher prices in supermarkets expected next year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 September 2021
    Water levels in Belgian aquifers rising
    Brussels’ entire STIB network will run for free next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Sloppy Work?
    ‘Sloppy work’: Jambon warned Verlinden about unclear coronavirus rules
    Higher prices in supermarkets expected next year
    Paralympics Recap: 15 medals for Belgium
    Increasing numbers of unaccompanied migrant minors in Brussels
    Hunter who found fugitive Conings now accused
    Demonstrators in Brussels sound the alarm on climate change
    Twelve Belgian F-16s on three-week deployment in Brittany
    Excess mortality: Deaths now back to pre-Covid levels
    Two Belgian tourists die in Crete
    Warning: Here comes the sun, and here comes the sunburn
    Belgians view Paralympic athletes as role models
    Research: Birdsong develops the brain, Antwerp scientists find
    U.S. drug companies to pay $26 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
    1,500 protest in Brussels against mandatory vaccination
    Roberto Martinez hopes spectators will inspire Belgium in match against Czechs
    Party leader proposes sanctions against unemployed who refuse jobs in labour-strapped professions
    Paris attacks: Renewed focus on France’s most watched prisoner
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Sloppy work’: Jambon warned Verlinden about unclear coronavirus rules

    Monday, 06 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. Credit: Belga

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said that he did comment on the ambiguity in the rules for indoor events in the latest Ministerial Decree before it was published, calling it “sloppy work” by Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    After party president of the Flemish right-wing N-VA Bart De Wever called out “major inconsistencies” in Verlinden’s latest Ministerial Decree last week, Verlinden said she was “surprised” by the criticism, as the Decree was drawn up after the Consultative Committee, with approval of Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, who is De Wever’s party colleague.

    “The Consultative Committee’s report is well-negotiated by all parties at the table. Then, Minister Verlinden goes to work to make the Ministerial Decree, and then she sends it around to everyone,” Jambon explained on local television on Sunday.

    “This time, we had two hours to submit comments. Once you have sent in those comments, she does what she wants with them, there is no further consultation,” he said.

    “For example, we gave comments on those indoor events, but they were not taken into account,” Jambon said. “My comment was that it was worded too vaguely, that there were indeed loopholes.”

    Related News:

     

    “Either you want them, and then you should not complain that people use them, or you do not, and then you have to close them properly,” he added.

    The discussion was triggered by “creative event organisers” who used a loophole in the Ministerial Decree by organising private parties in nightclubs on 1 September, allowing them to reopen one month ahead of the planned 1 October restart.

    While Verlinden stated that this is unacceptable and not according to the spirit of the law, De Wever said that nightclubs are just following the letter of the law as it is printed in the Decree.

    He also stated that those Decrees are full of “things that were not intended, things that cannot be applied, loopholes and inconsistencies,” adding that this erodes popular support for the measures.

    According to Jambon, Verlinden now has to choose what happens next.

    “Either we sit around the table together until the Ministerial Decree is ready, or the minister takes her responsibility,” he said. “The fault lies with a bit of sloppy work. I think that [the Decrees] need to be handled more carefully.”