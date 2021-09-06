   
Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde can leave quarantine
Monday, 06 September, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have both tested negative for Covid-19 for a second time, and will resume their activities from Tuesday, announced the Palace on Monday.

    Last Thursday, it was announced that a member of the Royal family was infected with the coronavirus. According to a good source, it concerned one of the Royal couple’s youngest children.

    The King and Queen themselves immediately underwent a PCR test, the results of which were negative.

    Over the past few days, the King and Queen limited their contacts and cancelled all activities, included an audience within the framework of the Be Heroes citizens’ initiative, attendance at the Van Damme Memorial and a visit by Queen Mathilde to the Antwerp Fashion Museum.

    In the meantime, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde also underwent a second PCR test, the results of which were also negative, meaning that they can resume their activities from Tuesday.

    On Tuesday, the Queen will visit primary school KAZ in Zottegem, and the King will visit the Foyer des Jeunes des Marolles in Brussels on Wednesday.

    The audience of Be Heroes has meanwhile been rescheduled for 16 September, the visit of Queen Mathilde to the Antwerp Fashion Museum on Friday.