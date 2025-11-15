Police arrest five people for drug trafficking in Namur

Illustrative image of packets of cocaine. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Police in Namur have arrested five people caught red-handed in drug dealing and possession.

Officials confirmed that three of the suspects were brought before an investigating judge and placed under arrest.

Following the arrests, two searches were conducted where officers seized 75 packets and a block containing 93.6 grams of cocaine, €9,150 in cash, a handgun, two swords, two tear gas canisters, five mobile phones and a vehicle.

An investigation has been launched to determine the scale of the drug trafficking and any possible connections.

