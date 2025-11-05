Thirteen arrested in major anti-drug raids across Brussels' Matonge district

Police in the Matonge district in Brussels in December 2011. Credit : Belga

Belgian police conducted 25 searches across the country on Monday as part of a wide-ranging investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering, with a particular focus on Brussels' Matonge district.

Long affected by street dealing and related disturbances, Matonge has been the target of intensified police operations throughout 2025.

Since January, 122 anti-drug actions have been carried out in the area, leading to 97 arrests, 45 imprisonments, and the seizure of €77,401, along with 17 kg of marijuana, 1 kg of cocaine, 500 g of heroin, and five firearms. Fifteen establishments have been judicially closed.

To dismantle criminal structures more effectively, the Brussels public prosecutor ordered a larger investigation earlier this year and appointed an investigating judge to authorise searches. The Brussels-Capital Ixelles police coordinated Monday's operation, with support from other police zones and the federal police.

Thirteen suspects were brought before the investigating judge and charged with drug trafficking, criminal association and money laundering. All have been placed under arrest.

During the raids, officers seized drugs including marijuana and cocaine, cash, luxury goods, and equipment linked to drug dealing, as well as mobile phones and computers.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the investigating judge, with further police operations expected to sustain pressure on the city's criminal networks.

