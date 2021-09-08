   
New vaccination centres planned in Brussels train stations
Wednesday, 08 September, 2021
    Credit: Jean-Paul Remy/Flickr

    Vaccination centres will soon be set up in two of the main train stations in Brussels to provide vaccinations for those who have still been unable to get one. 

    Brussels-Midi and Brussels-Central will both soon have a dedicated vaccination centre, accessible to railway employees and their families, travellers, and anyone who has not yet been vaccinated. 

    Information about the vaccination opportunities will also be displayed on billboards in stations and on screens in trains.

    A third centre will open in Train World, the Belgian railway company SNCB museum in Schaerbeek, HR Rail, SNCB and Infrabel announced on Tuesday. 

    The first centre is expected to open next week, but the schedule has yet to be confirmed.

    This news follows an announcement that Brussels public transport company STIB, national railway operator SNCB, and national postal service Bpost will start offering vaccinations to their staff members who want to be vaccinated in the coming days. Bpost will start offering vaccinations from Wednesday 8 September, SNCB and Infrabel begin on Thursday 9 September, and STIB will follow after that.

    Railway employees will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment at the company, with four half-days of vaccination every Thursday in September at HR Rail’s premises, according to the Belga news agency.

