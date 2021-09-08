New vaccination centres planned in Brussels train stations...

This news follows an announcement that Brussels public transport company STIB, national railway operator SNCB, and national postal service Bpost will start offering vaccinations to their staff members who want to be vaccinated in the coming days. Bpost will start offering vaccinations from Wednesday 8 September, SNCB and Infrabel begin on Thursday 9 September, and STIB will follow after that.
Railway employees will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment at the company, with four half-days of vaccination every Thursday in September at HR Rail’s premises, according to the Belga news agency.