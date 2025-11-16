London announces 'historic' reforms to deter asylum seekers from UK

Britain's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood during a visit to Peacehaven Mosque near Brighton in southern England, on October 23, 2025. Credit: AFP

The UK government has announced new “historic” measures to curb immigration and counter the rising influence of Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration party.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated on Saturday that while the UK takes pride in welcoming those fleeing danger, the country’s generosity is drawing illegal migrants across the English Channel.

Two main proposals were revealed ahead of a detailed plan presentation in Parliament on Monday.

The government intends to reduce protections for refugees, requiring them to return to their home countries as soon as they are deemed safe.

Mahmood criticised the current asylum system, saying it acts as a “golden ticket” that pushes people to travel through safe countries in Europe to seek refuge in the UK. She vowed to end this “golden ticket” policy.

Under current rules, refugees can apply for permanent settlement free of charge after five years in the country, even if they have not contributed to society, according to the Home Office.

The new system will cut their initial stay from five years to 30 months, while the waiting period to apply for permanent residency will be increased from five to 20 years.

Refugees wishing to qualify for permanent residency sooner will need to demonstrate that they are working or studying during their time in the UK.

The government also plans to revoke refugees’ automatic access to social benefits such as housing and financial assistance.

These benefits will be removed for asylum seekers who are legally allowed to work but choose not to or for those who violate UK law, the statement added.

