Zelenskyy announces new treaties with European partners on military and energy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced upcoming agreements with European partners on military support and energy supplies during his tour of Europe.

In Greece, his first stop, a deal worth €2 billion will be signed to secure gas imports for the coming winter, Zelenskyy said in a video message recorded on a train. He noted that the deliveries would be partially funded with European assistance.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that a “historic treaty” aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air force and air defence capabilities has been prepared with France, his next destination. While he did not provide details, France has previously supplied Kyiv with Mirage fighter jets.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Spain. Although no specific agreements were announced, he expressed optimism about the talks. He emphasised Ukraine’s priority remains air defence systems and associated missiles.

