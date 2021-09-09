Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise...

The number of people dying as a result of coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to rise, now reaching an average of seven people per day.

Between 30 August and 5 September, an average of 6.6 people died per day from the virus, up by 31% since last week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,442.

During the same period, an average of 1,958 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 3% decrease compared with the previous week.

Meanwhile, an average of 40,291 tests were performed daily, with an increased positivity rate of 5.4%, the same as it was last week.

The number of people being hospitalised as well as ending up in intensive care units is also increasing – between 2 and 8 September, on average, 69.7 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 12% increase compared to the previous week.

On Wednesday, a total of 704 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (2 more than on Tuesday), including 219 patients being treated in intensive care (-6), with 120 on a ventilator (+2).

By next week, Belgian hospitals have to switch back to phase 1A, meaning they have to reserve 25% of intensive care beds for Covid patients, it was announced on Wednesday.

The virus reproduction rate has risen again to 1.05 after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks last week. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is spreading more quickly.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 241.6 over the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, more than 8.46 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 73% of the total population, whilst more than 8.2 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 84% of the adult population in Belgium, and 71% of the total population.

