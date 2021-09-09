   
Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 September, 2021
Latest News:
Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code...
Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment...
A look inside the Brussels store where you...
Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise...
Brussels-Dubai route very profitable despite pandemic, says Emirates...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 September 2021
    Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert
    Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment
    A look inside the Brussels store where you pay with ‘thank yous’
    Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise
    Brussels-Dubai route very profitable despite pandemic, says Emirates airlines
    Man hit in the rear during shooting in Saint-Josse
    Belgian hospitals must reserve 25% of all ICU beds for Covid patients again
    UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches
    Brussels seeks project for iconic Hotel Continental
    Trial of 2015 Paris terrorists opens, including 11 from Brussels
    Like Brussels, Vilvoorde also wants to use Covid pass for hospitality industry
    Belgium in Brief: They Can, But Will They?
    Brussels’ vaccination centre employee fired for registering un-vaccinated friends
    French-speaking doctor quota exceeded again
    Belgium and Netherlands centre of cocaine traffic in Europe
    Belgian regions can expand the use of Covid Safe Ticket 
    New vaccination centres planned in Brussels train stations
    The European Commission penalizes Poland for breaches in the rule of law
    ‘Children will pay for adults’ freedom’: new quarantine wave to hit schools soon
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high
    View more
    Share article:

    Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise

    Thursday, 09 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The number of people dying as a result of coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to rise, now reaching an average of seven people per day.

    Between 30 August and 5 September, an average of 6.6 people died per day from the virus, up by 31% since last week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

    This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,442.

    During the same period, an average of 1,958 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 3% decrease compared with the previous week.

    Meanwhile, an average of 40,291 tests were performed daily, with an increased positivity rate of 5.4%, the same as it was last week.

    Related News

     

    The number of people being hospitalised as well as ending up in intensive care units is also increasing – between 2 and 8 September, on average, 69.7 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 12% increase compared to the previous week.

    On Wednesday, a total of 704 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (2 more than on Tuesday), including 219 patients being treated in intensive care (-6), with 120 on a ventilator (+2).

    By next week, Belgian hospitals have to switch back to phase 1A, meaning they have to reserve 25% of intensive care beds for Covid patients, it was announced on Wednesday. 

    The virus reproduction rate has risen again to 1.05 after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks last week. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is spreading more quickly.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 241.6 over the past 14 days.

    Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, more than 8.46 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 73% of the total population, whilst more than 8.2 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 84% of the adult population in Belgium, and 71% of the total population.

    The Brussels Times