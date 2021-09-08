   
UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 September, 2021
Latest News:
UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches...
Brussels seeks project for iconic Hotel Continental...
Trial of 2015 Paris terrorists opens, including 11...
Like Brussels, Vilvoorde also wants to use Covid...
Belgium in Brief: They Can, But Will They?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 September 2021
    UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches
    Brussels seeks project for iconic Hotel Continental
    Trial of 2015 Paris terrorists opens, including 11 from Brussels
    Like Brussels, Vilvoorde also wants to use Covid pass for hospitality industry
    Belgium in Brief: They Can, But Will They?
    Brussels’ vaccination centre employee fired for registering un-vaccinated friends
    French-speaking doctor quota exceeded again
    Belgium and Netherlands centre of cocaine traffic in Europe
    Belgian regions can expand the use of Covid Safe Ticket 
    New vaccination centres planned in Brussels train stations
    The European Commission penalizes Poland for breaches in the rule of law
    ‘Children will pay for adults’ freedom’: new quarantine wave to hit schools soon
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high
    Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction on Brussels Ring Road
    Up to €4000 subsidy for companies who buy a cargo bike
    Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff against Covid-19
    ‘Nobody lives there’: Airbnb investors taking up scarce Brussels real estate
    Rural Flanders asks for clarification on property law
    Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps
    Saint-Josse residents volunteer almost 5,000 hours for disaster victims
    View more
    Share article:

    UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches

    Wednesday, 08 September 2021

    Credit: Canva

    The European football union UEFA has, in a recent press release, permitted supporters of teams playing away matches to spectate at stadiums for all its competitions.

    “The ban on supporters travelling to watch their teams play away fixtures in UEFA competitions has not been prolonged,” the release read. “Nonetheless, this decision is subject to the health requirements set by national and local authorities. The vaccination programme across Europe has allowed us to lift this restriction, alongside the decision taken by numerous countries to permit those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 to cross borders and participate in public events without additional tests.”

    Related Posts

    Four Belgian clubs will be playing in games at the European level this season. Bruges will participate in the Champions League, in a group with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig. Genk will play in the Europa League in a group with Dinamo Zagreb, le Rapid Vienne and West Ham. Antwerp will also play in the Europa League in a group with Olympiacos, Francfort and Fenerbahce. Gent will play in the Conference League in a group with Anorthosis Famagouste, Flora Tallinn and Partizan Belgrade.

    The Brussels Times