UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches...

The European football union UEFA has, in a recent press release, permitted supporters of teams playing away matches to spectate at stadiums for all its competitions.

“The ban on supporters travelling to watch their teams play away fixtures in UEFA competitions has not been prolonged,” the release read. “Nonetheless, this decision is subject to the health requirements set by national and local authorities. The vaccination programme across Europe has allowed us to lift this restriction, alongside the decision taken by numerous countries to permit those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 to cross borders and participate in public events without additional tests.”

Four Belgian clubs will be playing in games at the European level this season. Bruges will participate in the Champions League, in a group with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig. Genk will play in the Europa League in a group with Dinamo Zagreb, le Rapid Vienne and West Ham. Antwerp will also play in the Europa League in a group with Olympiacos, Francfort and Fenerbahce. Gent will play in the Conference League in a group with Anorthosis Famagouste, Flora Tallinn and Partizan Belgrade.

The Brussels Times