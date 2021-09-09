   
France and Italy go orange, Europe gets less red on Covid travel map
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 September, 2021
Latest News:
People with reduced immunity will be offered an...
EU countries urged to improve ‘serious lack’ of...
Moped platform Felyx will fine its users for...
France and Italy go orange, Europe gets less...
Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 September 2021
    People with reduced immunity will be offered an extra vaccine dose in Belgium
    EU countries urged to improve ‘serious lack’ of EV charging points
    Moped platform Felyx will fine its users for bad parking
    France and Italy go orange, Europe gets less red on Covid travel map
    Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday 
    Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières
    Bait bikes won’t work if theft isn’t prosecuted, says cyclist group
    A look inside the Brussels store where you pay with ‘thank yous’
    Largest private hospital ship in the world will dock in Antwerp this weekend
    Face mask obligation will not be lifted soon, Vandenbroucke warns
    Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt receives international award for promoting cycling
    Belgium in Brief: Share The Good News
    ‘Major consequences for the vaccinated’: freeing beds for Covid patients angers hospital
    New rules make social housing harder to get, say tenant groups
    Plastics producers call for mandatory recycled content target
    Groundwater levels almost back to normal after summer floods
    VAT to be reduced on wigs for medical reasons
    All higher education students in Brussels can return to campus full-time
    Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert
    Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment
    View more
    Share article:

    France and Italy go orange, Europe gets less red on Covid travel map

    Thursday, 09 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    With the coronavirus situation improving in many countries, the latest update to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s map shows a lot fewer red zones, with France in particular doing well.

    France, which in the previous update was completely red with some dark red regions in the south of the country, has now lost most of its dark red zones and even has some orange areas again.

    In the northwest of the country, several regions – including Normandy and Pays-de-la-Loire – have turned orange, and only Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in the south is still dark red. 

    Greece is a little better as well, with both Crete and West Macedonia in the north turning from dark red to regular red. Likewise, Italy is slowly turning less red to become more orange.


    But in Croatia, the opposite is true as the entire country is now coded red. The Adriatic coast – which is a very popular tourist destination – was orange on last week’s map.

    Sweden, which was almost entirely red in the previous update, has now turned completely orange.

    Norway is going in the other direction and is now coloured a lot more red than it was last week.

    Romania is also leaving behind the last of its green zones and has – apart from the middle of the country – turned almost fully orange. The same goes for Slovakia, which is now coloured half orange and half green.

    In Belgium, nothing has changed compared to last week’s update: Flanders and Wallonia retain their red colour and the Brussels-Capital Region is still dark red.

    The European colour codes are an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

    Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine from (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.

    From 31 August, non-vaccinated people aged 12 and over who do not have a recovery certificate must be tested if they return to Belgium from a red zone, on day 1 as well as on day 7 of their return.

    Quarantine between the two tests is not necessary, except for people who test positive, and will therefore have to self-isolate, according to the latest rules.

    All travellers wishing to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.