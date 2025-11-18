Military service year: Over 3,000 young Belgians registered for information sessions

Credit: Belga

Over 3,100 young people have registered for information sessions on voluntary military service, according to Belgian MP Peter Buysrogge (N-VA), chair of the Defence Commission and a strong advocate of the initiative.

Last week, 17-year-old Belgians received a letter encouraging them to consider voluntary service in the military. This was made possible by a bill introduced by Buysrogge, which allowed the Defence Ministry to send out the invitation. Buysrogge expressed satisfaction with the response.

A total of 3,160 youths have signed up for the provincial information sessions. In Flanders, 1,778 registrations were recorded, while Wallonia saw 1,382 sign-ups. Brussels is split between its language communities.

Registration numbers were highest in Ghent, with 601 sign-ups. Liège followed with 412 participants, and Mons ranked third with 374.

Buysrogge highlighted the urgency of increasing the number of military personnel given the challenging geopolitical climate.

Those interested in serving can progress through the selection process at their own pace and withdraw at any stage. Military status is only confirmed upon signing the service contract.

