Lipton Ice Tea cans recalled over production error

Image of recalled product. Credit: AFSCA

Unilever has issued a recall of certain Lipton Ice Tea Sparkling Original cans due to a production error.

During production, some cans were mistakenly filled with an energy drink instead of the original iced tea.

The recall applies exclusively to the variant with barcode 8711327574557 and lot code L526805894. These cans have a best-before date of September 2026.

Unilever assures consumers that the product is safe to drink despite the ingredients not matching the packaging. All other Lipton Ice Tea products are unaffected and safe for consumption.

Consumers affected by the recall are urged to photograph the barcode and lot code on the cans and email them to consumer.service@unilever.com by 22 December.

Alternatively, the packaging can be sent to Concentrix, TAV Project Unilever service consommateurs, Weena 505, 3013 AL Rotterdam, Netherlands.

For further assistance, consumers may contact Lipton’s customer service via email at consumer.service@unilever.com or by phone at 078/15 22 12.

