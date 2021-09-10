Belgian entry for Eurovision Song Contest to be revealed on 15 September

The candidate who will represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 will be revealed by the Francophone broadcaster RTBF on Wednesday 15 September.

This year, Belgium is the first to announce its Eurovision Song Contest entry.

The name of the 2022 Belgian Eurovision representative will be revealed on RTBF’s radio Vivacite on the 8/9 show, which airs from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. They already expect the Belgian entry in the studio that day, although it is still a mystery who it will be.

According to RTBF, the name of “a personality” will be revealed, which seems to suggest that it is one singer, not a band.

The 2021 Belgian Eurovision entry was the Flemish band Hooverphonic (pictured), which finished in 19th place among the 26 competitors, with the song “The wrong place.”

The Brussels Times