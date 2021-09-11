Prime Minister De Croo against mandatory vaccination...

Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo says that the whole debate on mandatory vaccination is purely theoretical. Interviewed in Le Soir, De Croo spoke at length on the country’s vaccination rollout and the next phases on managing the health crisis.

“How are you going to do it in practice,” De Croo rhetorically said on the question of mandatory vaccination. “Are you going to set up checkpoints on the streets? And what if people refuse to get vaccinated, are you going to put them in jail?”

The Prime Minister instead believes in “painstaking work” to convince the public of the benefits of getting vaccinated.

He also wants to see some relaxations with regard to the use of face masks.

“In the meantime, measures are less restrictive in Belgium than in other countries [such as] France, and Germany? This is thanks to one thing: the vaccination. We are in the top 3 in Europe.” In addition, De Croo also believes in the use of the Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels. “Even though I’m not a fan.”

The next consultative committee will deal with the usage of face masks in public. “There are plenty of places, businesses, public places, where the face mask is not really needed anymore.”

