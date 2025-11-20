Transgender and non-binary people see prejudice and intolerance on the rise

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Transgender and non-binary people in Belgium still experience high levels of discrimination, according to a study published Thursday by the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men (IGVM) on the occasion of International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

They also feel that intolerance has increased over the past two years.

A total of 84% of the transgender and non-binary people surveyed indicate they have been exposed to discrimination in the past two years. This occurs primarily online, but also in healthcare, when looking for work, or at school.

For fear of aggression, approximately four in ten people avoid certain places or certain behaviours and clothing.

Additionally, approximately seven in ten transgender and non-binary people feel that, compared to two years ago, they are confronted with more prejudice and intolerance.

Discourse in the media and particularly on social media, as well as the positions of political parties, contribute to this; 79% of respondents also believe the government is not effectively combating intolerance.

Coming out earlier

Furthermore, the study shows that general well-being among transgender and non-binary people is low: only 55% of respondents say they are in good or very good health. For the general population, that figure is 77%.

Access to specific care also remains a problem; approximately 70% of respondents have received psychological care, and 55% have received gender care. While some respondents say they do not need it, others fear negative reactions, doubts about the necessity, financial reasons, and waiting lists remain significant barriers.

However, it does appear that transgender and non-binary people are coming out at increasingly younger ages – but this openness remains context-dependent: they often feel less safe at school and at work.

975 people were interviewed for the study "Living as a transgender and/or gender non-binary person in Belgium." The results will be presented on Friday during a study day in Brussels in the presence of Federal Minister for Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders (Vooruit).

Related News