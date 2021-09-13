   
La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium to give €2 million to support Afghanistan’s...
La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces...
Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish...
Flemish government open to corona pass, but with...
Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 September 2021
    Belgium to give €2 million to support Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs
    La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket
    Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish
    Flemish government open to corona pass, but with limitations
    Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison capacity, report finds
    Belgium’s federal government looking to hire more IT specialists
    Up to six tonnes of waste fished out of Ixelles Ponds
    Brussels’ low vaccination rate must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader
    Amaury Paquet wins Brussels 20 km clocking 59:31
    Nine brewers to represent Belgium at Lille beer fest
    Parents to foot the bill for school trips for non-vaccinated children
    Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to leave toilet
    Pope Francis Hungary visit, all eyes on meeting with Orban
    September 11 Attacks: Declassified FBI note points a finger at Saudi Arabia
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions
    3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures
    De Lijn farms out bus service for the isolated
    Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones
    Barnier the Eurosceptic
    European Parliament calls for more ambitious agricultural policy
    View more
    Share article:

    La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    The organisers of the now infamous La Boum events in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre have announced that they plan to hold parties every weekend if the region decides to extend the use of Covid Safe Ticket (CST).

    The ‘L’Abîme’ collective announced last week that it planned to organise “La Boum 4 – Infectious Apero,” in protest against the use of the pass and quickly caught the attention of local media.

    “If the corona pass is introduced in the catering and cultural sectors in Brussels, we will hold this protest. That way everyone can get a corona pass in a natural way instead of having to be vaccinated,” organisers explained in the now-deleted event, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    According to a post from L’Abîme, the event was taken down by Facebook “as it violates our community standards.” No statement has been made from the group on how this impacts the events themselves.

    Related News

     

    In the most recent update to the page, the group talks about ‘Apero L’Abîme Saftey Ket’, currently scheduled for the first weekend in October.

    “If the Safety Ket [CST] were to be introduced in Brussels for access to terraces, bars, restaurants, sports halls, … we will gather peacefully every Saturday on the Place Flagey to challenge this unacceptable and unjustified sanitary segregation,” the post explains.

    Brussels police have said they are aware of the event and will be meeting with the mayor of Ixelles, Christos Doulkeridison Monday to discuss how best to proceed.