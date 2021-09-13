La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket

The organisers of the now infamous La Boum events in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre have announced that they plan to hold parties every weekend if the region decides to extend the use of Covid Safe Ticket (CST).

The ‘L’Abîme’ collective announced last week that it planned to organise “La Boum 4 – Infectious Apero,” in protest against the use of the pass and quickly caught the attention of local media.

“If the corona pass is introduced in the catering and cultural sectors in Brussels, we will hold this protest. That way everyone can get a corona pass in a natural way instead of having to be vaccinated,” organisers explained in the now-deleted event, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

According to a post from L’Abîme, the event was taken down by Facebook “as it violates our community standards.” No statement has been made from the group on how this impacts the events themselves.

In the most recent update to the page, the group talks about ‘Apero L’Abîme Saftey Ket’, currently scheduled for the first weekend in October.

“If the Safety Ket [CST] were to be introduced in Brussels for access to terraces, bars, restaurants, sports halls, … we will gather peacefully every Saturday on the Place Flagey to challenge this unacceptable and unjustified sanitary segregation,” the post explains.

Brussels police have said they are aware of the event and will be meeting with the mayor of Ixelles, Christos Doulkeridison Monday to discuss how best to proceed.