Rents have risen by approximately 35% in 15 years

Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Rents in Flanders have risen by approximately 35% over the past 15 years, according to figures released by Statistics Flanders on Friday.

For a standard rental property, the price has risen by 33.6% since 2010. For an apartment, the increase is even higher, reaching 36.1%.

Until 2016, rents for houses and apartments rose roughly at the same rate. Since then, apartment prices have risen faster than house prices.

To calculate the increase, Statistics Flanders examines the rental price evolution of the same standard rental property over time for new leases (hedonic rent index).

