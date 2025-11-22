Over 7% of Brussels accidents are linked to alcohol abuse

Police officer breathalyses driver. Credit: Belga

Nearly 8% of road accidents in the Brussels-Capital Region involve at least one driver under the influence of alcohol, according to figures from Brussels Mobility.

Brussels residents using electric scooters are the most likely to drive under the influence, followed by motorists. An analysis of accident data from 2021 to 2024 revealed that 4.1% of drivers involved in accidents were intoxicated. For scooter users, this figure rises to 8.4%, while for car drivers, it stands at 4.3%. Overall, alcohol is a factor in 7.8% of recorded accidents in the region.

To address these concerns during the festive season and promote safer roads, Brussels Mobility introduced interactive alcohol testers at various party locations across the city in January 2024. These devices allow users to instantly check their blood alcohol levels after a night out.

Data from the testers showed that over 80% of users had consumed alcohol, and 54% exceeded the legal limit. Among those who tested positive, 59% opted for alternatives to driving, such as walking, public transport, taxis, or carpooling. The testers were most frequently used by young adults aged 19–34, who recorded the highest average alcohol levels at approximately 0.34 mg/l.

“Do not get behind the wheel or onto a bike if you’ve consumed alcohol. Respect yourself and others, and help make our city safer for everyone,” said outgoing Brussels Minister of Mobility Elke Van den Brandt (Groen). “Public transport, taxis, or sober drivers are available to ensure everyone gets home safely.

