Five arrests in investigation into international drug trafficking

Police pictured in Antwerp on Monday 16 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

11 people were detained last week, five of whom were placed under arrest, as part of an investigation into a criminal organisation importing large quantities of cocaine through the Port of Antwerp.

The investigation began in late 2024 after a container of bananas was removed from the port more than a day after its arrival. Authorities discovered that several pallets were missing.

It was revealed that this container had been taken to a warehouse in Beveren, where a portion of the cocaine was retrieved. To cover the weight discrepancy with the shipping documents, the container was reportedly filled with bananas before being returned to Antwerp, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

The organisation employed other tactics to smuggle drugs. One method involved buying used cars in Miami, USA, which were then shipped to Antwerp via the Caribbean. Drugs hidden inside these vehicles allegedly brought nearly half a tonne of cocaine into Belgium.

Another approach included importing kitchen equipment from Iran. Investigators suspect the gang was attempting to smuggle heroin using this method.

Last Wednesday and Thursday, police carried out 14 searches in various locations including Antwerp, Beveren, Kruibeke, Zwijndrecht, Hemiksem, Izegem, Schoten, Sint-Gillis-Waas, Sint-Niklaas, Wijnegem, and Wommelgem.

Eleven individuals were arrested in connection with the case, and five men aged between 20 and 36 are now in custody, with two of them placed under electronic surveillance. Two others were released under conditions, including a ban on entering the port.

