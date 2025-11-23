Social violations found in 12 commercial cases in Kortrijk

Kortrijk municipality on a road sign, Tuesday 31 July 2018. Credit: Belga

The police zone Vlas conducted a joint inspection in Kortrijk on Saturday, identifying breaches of social legislation in 12 out of 14 businesses.

The operation was carried out by local police in collaboration with inspectors from the National Social Security Office, Social Legislation Monitoring, and the Federal Public Service Finance. 14 businesses across Kortrijk were thoroughly checked, including a restaurant, a barbershop, a night shop, a bakery, fast-food outlets, pizzerias, car washes, and pita shops. In total, 31 people were inspected.

Only two businesses were found to be fully compliant with social legislation. Four investigations into alleged cases of false self-employment were launched as a result of the checks. Inspectors also identified two instances of benefit fraud.

Additional infringements included three violations related to part-time work regulations, one involving a part-time contract, and another concerning flexi-job rules. One business received a warning for not properly maintaining its work schedule. In total, eleven tax violations were uncovered during the inspections.

Mayor Ruth Vandenberghe noted that stricter rules had been announced the previous week targeting day and night shops, shisha bars, car washes, and barber shops due to increasing issues surrounding these businesses. She emphasised that joint inspection efforts are a key part of the city’s approach to tackling such problems.

“It is essential to show that all forms of fraudulent business practices will not be tolerated and will be dealt with firmly within our police zone,” said Vandenberghe. “Business owners now know that our police and inspection services will continue monitoring them, as this is the only way persistent offenders will understand that they cannot get away with it.”

Related News