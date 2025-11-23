Remarkable number of children on 15th Science Day

Two workers pictured at a new production site of UCB's new Biomanufacturing Operations Center in Braine l'Alleud on Friday 26 April 2024. Credit: Belga/ Laurie Dieffembacq

The 15th edition of the Day of Science attracted a large number of children across Flanders and Brussels on Sunday.

In Ghent, the organisers noted that many families attended the event, often accompanied by grandparents.

Space scientist Angelique Van Ombergen, the event’s ambassador, was present with her son. “You see many people enjoying the day out as a family,” she said. “Since last year, I’ve been bringing my little boy along, which makes it even more enjoyable.”

Van Ombergen highlighted the event’s accessibility as a key factor in its popularity. “It caters to everyone, from toddlers to activities officially designed for those up to 99 years old,” she explained. “It’s lovely that it can become a true family occasion.”

The activities were particularly focused on young visitors, encouraging hands-on participation. In Ghent, where 101 activities were held, children could programme a miniature forklift, test food, or even conduct an ultrasound on a horse. “We have a very large interactive science market here, where you can experience science hands-on,” said the organisers.

While lectures and debates were available for adults, the event emphasised introducing science to children early. “Initiatives like today are essential to help children engage with science at a young age in an accessible way,” said Van Ombergen.

