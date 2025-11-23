50 people plant marram grass during Science Day in Ostend

Two workers pictured at a new production site of UCB's new Biomanufacturing Operations Center in Braine l'Alleud on Friday 26 April 2024. Credit: Belga/ Laurie Dieffembacq

Around 50 people planted marram grass in Ostend during the 15th edition of the Day of Science to help protect the coastline from storms and climate change.

Dunes serve as natural barriers against the sea, reducing the impact of storm surges. As part of its efforts to safeguard the coast, Flanders combines hard defences, such as seawalls and dykes, with softer measures like widening and raising beaches. In Ostend’s eastern shore area, a zone has been designated to encourage the spontaneous growth of dunes. Marram grass planting aims to make this zone more resilient over time.

This initiative is part of the Coastal Safety Master Plan, being implemented by the Flemish Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services (MDK). It focuses on coastal protection until 2050, taking into account a projected 30cm rise in sea levels. The Coastal Vision project looks even further ahead, envisioning a coastline that will shift an average of 100 metres seawards by 2100.

Participants also learned about the positive impact of marram grass on dune formation. Despite initially poor weather on Sunday, approximately fifty people gathered at Ostend’s eastern shore. Bart De Smet from the Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) expressed his excitement about the turnout, saying, “The attendance exceeded expectations, and everyone was incredibly motivated.” Together, volunteers planted an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 marram grass plants.

De Smet explained the importance of the initiative: “With a small shovel, some marram grass, and ten minutes of your time, you can start something that will last for years. Marram grass traps sand and helps form resilient dunes. Plant today, protect tomorrow.” Since 2021, new dune strips have already been successfully developed at the Living Lab in Raversijde.

Related News