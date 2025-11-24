Court extends detention of suspects of terrorist plan with a drone

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

Two men, aged 18 and 23, accused of planning a terrorist attack using a drone, will remain in custody for another month, according to a decision by the Antwerp council chamber on Monday.

Their lawyers are considering whether to appeal the decision.

As part of a terrorism investigation, four house searches were conducted in Antwerp on 9 October. Abdelmajid E.J., 18, and Abdulla A., 23, were arrested during these searches and later formally charged by an investigating judge.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has stated there are indications the suspects intended to commit a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians.

While no specific names were officially confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office, it is reported that possible targets included Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Antwerp’s Mayor Els van Doesburg, and Dutch PVV leader Geert Wilders.

Both suspects have denied planning any attacks.

Related News