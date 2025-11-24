Christian trade union says budget agreement lacks compassion

Bart De Wever Credit : Belga

The Christian trade union criticised the federal coalition Arizona’s newly announced budget agreement on Monday, labelling it as lacking compassion and “intransigent”.

The union emphasised the presence of a “double index jump,” compounded by the salary cap imposed by the wage indexation law.

This refers to partial indexation in 2026 and 2028 for salaries and benefits exceeding 4,000 and 2,000 euros gross respectively.

Despite ministers avoiding the term "index jump", the union claims nearly half of the employees will face greater financial strain.

Additional measures include increased gas prices and higher out-of-pocket costs for medical visits, which the union argues will disproportionately burden ordinary citizens.

The CSC highlighted the impact on workers, stating, “Following the January measures, this hits us hard. Our three-day strike is more relevant than ever.”

It noted, however, some adjustments that could stem from union action. Sick leave will now count towards pension calculations, as will the first working year. Management companies will also contribute more to financial efforts.

