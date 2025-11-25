National strike wipes out over half of Wednesday's arrivals at Brussels Airport

Lot of people pictured in the departure hall in Brussels Airport on Wednesday 05 November 2025, in Zaventem. Yesterday evening Air traffic at Brussels Airport has been suspended for safety reasons following a drone sighting and there is some consequences for few flights today. BELGA PHOTO INE GILLIS

Belgium's three-day national strike will cause major disruption at Brussels Airport on Wednesday, with more than half of scheduled arrivals cancelled, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

More than 400 flights were planned at Zaventem. Brussels Airport had already confirmed that all 206 departures would be scrapped due to widespread participation in the strike by security staff and baggage handlers.

Arriving flights could technically still land, but many airlines chose to cancel services in advance. "Of the 203 arrivals scheduled, only 93 will go ahead," a spokesperson said.

It is the seventh time this year that a nationwide union action has disrupted air traffic at Zaventem.

Charleroi Airport announced last week that no flights would operate there on Wednesday, 26.

