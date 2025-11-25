Shots fired at home in Brussels overnight

Earlier this year, another shooting took place in Place Bethléem where a bullet lodged in the frame of a schoolhouse window. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

A fresh shooting incident was reported in Brussels overnight, after shots were fired at the façade of a house on Rue du Biplan in Haren between Monday and Tuesday, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone said on Tuesday morning.

A judicial perimeter was immediately set up, and the duty magistrate was notified. The federal judicial police lab was also called in to carry out technical examinations.

The investigation is ongoing.

