Shots fired at home in Brussels overnight

A fresh shooting incident was reported in Brussels overnight, after shots were fired at the façade of a house on Rue du Biplan in Haren between Monday and Tuesday, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone said on Tuesday morning.
A judicial perimeter was immediately set up, and the duty magistrate was notified. The federal judicial police lab was also called in to carry out technical examinations.
The investigation is ongoing.
