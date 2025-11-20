Saint-Verhaegen: What is the citywide party taking place today in Brussels?

Partygoers during the Saint-Verhaegen celebration last November. Credit: Jonas Roosens/Belga

Every year on 20 November, Brussels comes alive with festivities to mark Saint-Verhaegen, a day celebrating the founding of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and honouring its founder, Théodore Verhaegen.

Known locally as “St-V,” the event has grown into both a university tradition and a citywide celebration, blending history, student activism and good old-fashioned partying.

Mark Dimitrov, External Vice-President of ACE, one of the student organisations responsible for coordinating the event, explained its significance to The Brussels Times.

“For me, the Saint-V is a moment when all generations come together around values we share, around a common folklore, a common university. We’re here to celebrate student life. For me it’s a very unifying event”, he said.

The creation of the university

The Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) officially opened on 20 November 1834, founded by Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen. From that moment, 20 November was established as a commemorative day.

Saint-Verhaegen began in 1888 when students sought to honour the progressive Verhaegen amid the often stultifying Catholic oversight of Belgian universities at the time. They paid tribute to the founder with ceremonies at his statue and grave, celebrating the University’s core values: academic freedom, democracy, and independent thought.

Over the years, the event grew, gradually involving university authorities and evolving into the large-scale celebration that continues today.

What happens on Saint-Verhaegen?

The day’s activities are structured around ceremonial tributes and student celebrations. Early in the morning, the university community gathers at statues and monuments, including the famous “De Stap” memorial at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). They later meet for ceremonies at Brussels Cemetery and the National Shooting Range in Schaerbeek.

Midday sees speeches and ceremonies at Brussels City Hall.

In the afternoon, students take to the streets of the city centre where they enjoy a lively, folkloric "village" set up on Place du Sablon, which has music, performances, and symbolic displays. Each year, they choose a theme to highlight, often reflecting pressing social or political issues.

For 2025, the focus is on antifascism, with student associations ACE and BSG supporting Amnesty International to emphasise human rights, solidarity, and the defence of fundamental freedoms.

Why it matters

For many students, Saint-Verhaegen is above all a celebration of partying and letting loose. Throughout the afternoon and evening, large groups of students roam the streets, proudly wearing their student society attire and the traditional “penne” hat, pushing decorated carts known as “cortèges”, and enjoying music, dancing, and socialising.

Alcohol plays a prominent role in the festivities, and it’s common to see students raising drinks as they parade through the city centre. While these revelries are clearly in the spirit of fun, they also reflect the youthful energy and camaraderie that make Saint-V a uniquely vibrant and memorable event.

“Obviously, alcohol consumption is present during the event, but we put in place rules about what the participating student circles can offer in terms of beer. We provide free soft drinks and water on site. And in general at ULB, we have many awareness campaigns about alcohol consumption,” explained Dimitrov.

To outsiders, Saint-Verhaegen may seem like a quirky student festival, but it carries deeper significance. The celebration honours the founding values of ULB and VUB, encourages reflection on freedom and democracy, and fosters a sense of community among students, alumni, and the city itself.

Related News